Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh; third incident in two weeks

December 31, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A Hindu man was shot dead by a colleague at a garment factory in Mymensingh on Monday evening, marking the third killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within two weeks and fuelling concerns over minority safety.

The victim, Bajendra Biswas (40), an employee of Sultana Sweaters Ltd in Mehrabari, Mymensingh, was also a member of Bangladesh Ansar, a paramilitary auxiliary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The shooting occurred around 6.30 pm while he was on duty.

Police said Biswas was shot in the thigh at close range by fellow Ansar member Noman Mia (22), son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar in Sunamganj.

Eyewitness APC Md Azahar Ali said, “Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Biswas’s thigh and said, ‘Shall I shoot?’ and then fired. I did not see any argument or dispute between them prior to the incident.”

Biswas suffered severe bleeding and was rushed to the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead on arrival. Around 20 Ansar personnel were on duty at the factory at the time. The accused fled but was arrested soon after, confirmed Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police (Finance and Administration), Mymensingh, adding that an investigation is underway. Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur, Sylhet Sadar.

The killing follows the recent murder of Amrit Mondal over alleged extortion and the lynching of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, which drew strong condemnation from Bangladesh’s interim government. “We wholeheartedly condemn lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” it said.

India has also voiced concern. “The unremitting hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh… are a matter of grave concern,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.