Delhi Cabinet Clears Bill to Decriminalise Minor Offences

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 12:51 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Rekha Gupta DELHI CM

VINIT WAHI

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, aimed at decriminalising minor offences and easing compliance to boost business and everyday governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model, seeks to reduce court burdens and enhance administrative efficiency.

The legislation mirrors the Centre’s Jan Vishwas Act, which replaced criminal prosecution for minor violations with civil penalties. Following a review, Delhi identified several laws where fines were more proportionate than criminal action. Serious offences remain unaffected, while minor, technical breaches will attract administrative penalties and an appellate mechanism.

Acts under the Bill include the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, Delhi Jal Board Act, and others. Penalties will rise automatically by 10% every three years to match inflation. The government clarified no extra financial burden or new posts are required. The Bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session.