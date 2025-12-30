India boarded reform express in 2025, emerging as centre of global attention: PM Modi

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has boarded the reform express and emerged as the centre of global attention. Mr Modi shared his thoughts in an article posted on social media. The Prime Minister said, today, the world sees India with hope and confidence.

He said that the world is appreciating the pace of progress, which has been accelerated with next-generation reforms in the country. The Prime Minister added that the primary engine of the reform express is India’s demography, its young generation and the indomitable spirit of the countrymen.

Mr Modi said that 2025 will be remembered as a year of reforms for India as it witnessed path-breaking changes across various sectors, which have added momentum to the country’s growth journey. He said that the government modernised institutions, simplified governance, and strengthened the foundations for long-term, inclusive growth.

Highlighting the breadth of reforms undertaken, Mr Modi noted that from labour laws and trade agreements to logistics, energy, and market reforms, the country’s growth story is being built on credibility, stability, and long-term confidence. Mr Modi said that these initiatives will also enhance the nation’s efforts to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.