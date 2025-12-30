PM Modi Discusses India’s Structural Reforms with Economists at NITI Aayog

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 11:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Economists discuss the unprecedented flurry of cross sectoral reforms in 2025 and share insights on enhancing productivity and competitiveness across sectors

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an extensive interaction with a group of eminent economists and domain experts at NITI Aayog, focusing on Aatmanirbharta and structural transformation as key pillars of the roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047 has evolved from a government-driven objective into a broad-based public aspiration. He observed that shifts in education choices, consumption patterns and global mobility reflect rising ambitions across society, underscoring the need for stronger institutional capacity and forward-looking infrastructure planning.

Mr. Modi emphasised that sustaining long-term economic growth will require mission-mode reforms across sectors. He stressed that policymaking and budgeting must remain firmly aligned with the 2047 vision, with a clear focus on building globally competitive capabilities and deepening India’s integration with international markets. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of positioning India as a major hub for the global workforce.

During the interaction, participating economists shared perspectives on boosting productivity and competitiveness across manufacturing and services. Discussions centred on accelerating structural transformation through higher household savings, faster infrastructure creation and wider adoption of advanced technologies.

The role of artificial intelligence as a key driver of productivity gains across sectors was highlighted, along with the continued expansion of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure as a critical enabler of inclusive, efficient and scalable growth.

Economists noted that wide-ranging cross-sectoral reforms undertaken in 2025, along with their planned consolidation in the coming year, have strengthened India’s economic fundamentals. They said these measures are expected to help India remain among the fastest-growing major economies while opening up new avenues for sustainable growth.

Several leading economists and experts participated in the interaction, offering insights on policy priorities and long-term economic strategy.