Govt signs agreement for Smart Sea Project under Indo-Canada Collaborative Industrial R&D Programme

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 10:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Central Government has signed an agreement with a private marine company based in Goa under the Indo-Canada Collaborative Industrial Research and Development Programme for the project titled The Smart Sea Project by VACE.

The Ministry of Science and Technology said that the project aims at the development and demonstration of a 20-passenger electric boat, contributing to the country’s broader objectives of environmentally friendly waterways.

This will also reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote sustainable tourism development. It added that the initiative will help create a technology platform for clean inland and coastal water transport, with reduced emissions, minimal noise, and improved operational efficiency.