Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final High-Speed Trial, Touches 180 kmph

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 4:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Indian Railways has successfully carried out the final high-speed trial of the indigenously developed Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, marking a major step forward in India’s railway modernisation drive. The trial was conducted on the Kota–Nagda section, where the train safely attained a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour.

The successful test underscores the growing technological capability of Indian Railways in designing and manufacturing world-class, high-speed rolling stock within the country. Developed under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed to offer faster, safer and more comfortable long-distance overnight travel.

Railway officials said the completion of the final speed trial brings the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train closer to commercial deployment. Once introduced, it is expected to significantly reduce travel time on key intercity and long-haul routes while offering modern onboard amenities and improved passenger experience.

Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train. pic.twitter.com/w0tE0Jcp2h — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 30, 2025

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the high-speed trial on social media. The video also showcased a water-glass stability demonstration, in which glasses filled with water remained steady without spillage even at high speed, underscoring the advanced ride quality, superior suspension, and technological robustness of this new-generation train.

The successful completion of the high-speed trial marks a major technical achievement and paves the way for the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake used in the trial has been designed to cater to long-distance passenger travel and is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. These include comfortable sleeper berths, automatic doors, modern toilets, fire detection and safety monitoring systems, CCTV-based surveillance and digital passenger information systems.

These features are aimed at providing passengers with a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience. During the trial, comprehensive technical evaluations were carried out, including assessment of ride stability, emergency braking system, safety systems, and other critical parameters under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The train’s performance at high speed was found fully satisfactory, and the trial was declared successful by the Commissioner.