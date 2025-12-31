The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar Meets Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, Hands Over PM Modi’s Letter of Condolence

Dec 31, 2025

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 3:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Our Correspondent

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, conveying India’s condolences on the passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

During the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Mr. Rahman, expressing sympathy and solidarity on behalf of the Government and the people of India. Mr. Rahman is the son of the late BNP leader and former Prime Minister.

In a message shared on social media, the External Affairs Minister said he conveyed India’s “deepest condolences” and reflected on Begum Khaleda Zia’s political legacy. He also expressed confidence that her vision and values would continue to guide the future development of India–Bangladesh relations.

The interaction is seen as a significant diplomatic outreach, underlining New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining constructive engagement with all political stakeholders in Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh share close historical, cultural and economic ties, and both sides have repeatedly emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation for regional stability and growth.

Begum Khaleda Zia, one of Bangladesh’s most prominent political figures, served as Prime Minister twice and played a key role in shaping the country’s modern political landscape.

