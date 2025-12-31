The Indian Awaaz

Army Hospital performs India’s first 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent for Glaucoma

Dec 31, 2025

Army Hospital in Delhi successfully performs India’s first 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent for Glaucoma

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi has successfully performed the country’s first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression.

The Defence Ministry said that, conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care. The Ministry said, this breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes.

