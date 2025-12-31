Army Hospital performs India’s first 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent for Glaucoma

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 5:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi has successfully performed the country’s first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression.

The Defence Ministry said that, conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care. The Ministry said, this breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes.