Anish Bhanwala wins bronze medal in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at ISSF World Cup Final 2023

In Shooting, Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala won the bronze medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2023 in Doha, Qatar yesterday. Competing at the Lusail Shooting Range, Anish Bhanwala scored 27 out of 35 for third place in the final.

It was also the first medal for India in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event in the ISSF World Cup Final history. The ISSF World Cup Final 2023 is being held for rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooters. It will conclude with team events today.

