Easier to wear a helmet and face fast bowling than playing kabaddi: Sanjay Manjrekar

Harpal Singh Bedi

Mumbai, 24th November :  Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that ” it is easier to wear a helmet and face fast bowling than playing kabaddi. 

Talking about night kabaddi culture in Mumbai,  Manjrekar  opined “that he found facing fast bowlers easier than playing kabaddi, “This is a contact sport. I found it easier to wear a helmet and face fast bowling than playing kabaddi. One requires flexibility, strength and smartness for this sport.”

Speaking at an event   to celebrate the milestone PKL Season 10 is all set to begin in Ahmedabad on 2nd December, Manjrekar along with Ravi Shastri  reminisced about their own experience of playing and watching the game of kabaddi in Mumbai

A very competitive night kabaddi used to take place and a lot of people used to go and watch the games in Mumbai. I also used to go and watch the games along with the huge crowd.”Manjrekar added.

 Ravi Shastri recalled his experience of playing and watching the game of kabaddi in Mumbai. “I used to play kabaddi in my colony. It was a lot of fun to play the game because we used to play in the evening. Everyone from the colony used to come together to play. And a group of 50 people used to watch our games,” said Shastri.

He also expressed about the fitness level required for the sport, “A good fitness level is very important for kabaddi. Core strength and lower body are very important.”

Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December . Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues – Bengaluru (8-13 Dec), Pune (15-20 Dec), Chennai (22-27 Dec ), Noida (29 Dec to- 3 Jan 2024), Mumbai (5-10 Jan ), Jaipur (12-17 Jan ), Hyderabad (19-24 Jan ), Patna (26-31 Jan ), Delhi (2-7 Feb ), Kolkata (9-14 Feb ) and Panchkula (16-21 Feb ).

