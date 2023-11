Tw

In the China Masters Badminton 2023, Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the World No 1 Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 19-21, 21-18, and 19-21 in the men’s doubles final today. After losing the first game, the Indian pair showed remarkable improvement to level the score in second game. However the Chinese pair won the third and final game to clinch the title.