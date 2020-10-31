Andhra Pradesh reports 2,783 new COVID-19 positive cases

AMN

In Andhra Pradesh, 2,783 new COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded. During the last 24 hours, 82,045 samples have been tested in the State. Three Thousand and Seven hundred and eight persons have recovered and discharged from various COVID hospitals in the State during the past 24 hours as per State COVID Nodal Officer, Vijayawada.

A total of 8,23,348 COVID positive cases have been recorded so far in Andhra Pradesh, and 7,92,083 persons have recovered and discharged from various COVID hospitals across the State and 24,575 persons are under COVID treatment.

So far, 89,28,905 samples have been tested in the State and 6,690 COVID deaths have been reported.