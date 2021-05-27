Andhra Pradesh: Oxygen Plant of 1,000 LPM capacity started in Hindupur District Hospital

AMN

Oxygen Production Plant of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute) capacity started in Hindupur District Hospital yesterday in Andhra Pradesh. The first of its kind plant in the country was readied in less than seven days with the total cost of two crore rupees.

The plant machinery has been made available by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the installation work has been executed by National Highways Authority of India. Oxygen supply is critical in the fight against COVID-19 and the demand for oxygen is galloping. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing oxygen situation very closely and almost daily.

Besides indigenous production of oxygen, the Chief Minister has also focused on acquiring Liquid Medical Oxygen from different places like Jamnagar in Gujarat, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Durgapur in West Bengal, Angul Rourkela in Odisha by Rail. The first Oxygen Express train started on 14th of May. So far, 18 Oxygen Express trains brought 1,164 Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to save lives of thousands of critical patients.