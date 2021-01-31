Andhra Pradesh Governor launches Pulse Polio Immunization Programme

AMN

HCAndhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has launched the Pulse Polio Immunization Programme by administering polio drops to children aged below five years at a programme held in Raj Bhavan today. Speaking on the occasion Governor Sri Harichandan said Pulse Polio immunisation campaign has been launched with an aim to eliminate poliomyelitis (polio) in the country by vaccinating all children under the age of five years against the polio virus and to fight against the virus through a large-scale, pulse vaccination programme and monitoring for poliomyelitis cases.

Governor Sri Harichandan said around 52.72 lakh children of less than five years age are targeted for administration of polio drops in the State, as part of the drive to sustain polio eradication from the country and as a result there has been not a single case of polio reported in the country since 2011.

Governor Sri Harichandan appealed to all mothers to take their children below the age of 5 years to the nearest Police vaccination centre to administer polio drops, even if they have been vaccinated earlier. Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, A.Md. Imtiaz, Collector, Krishna, Dr. Devi, State Immunization Officer and other officers and staff members were present on the occasion.