Anand Sharma resigns from Chairmanship of Steering Committee of Himachal Congress

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has resigned from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. In a tweet, Mr. Sharma said, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- he was left with no choice. He However said that he is a lifelong congressman and remain firm on his convictions.

The 69-year-old leader has cited instances where he was not informed of key election strategy meetings in Himachal Pradesh, as reported by The Tribune.

The resignation comes in the backdrop of another Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad declining to assume the position of chairmanship of the party’s steering committee in Jammu and Kashmir on August 17.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad has refused to assume the post of Campaign Committee President of J&K due to health reasons. He has conveyed this to the Congress leadership & has also thanked the leadership for giving him the responsibility,” ANI had reported, quoting Congress sources.

Both the Congress leaders — Azad and Sharma — are part of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the party’s leadership. The group which also consisted of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level.

