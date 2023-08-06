इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 12:23:32      انڈین آواز
An informed citizen is spinal strength of any democratic process, says VP Dhankar at Festival of Libraries

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that an informed citizen is the spinal strength of any democratic process. He said, only an informed citizen can neutralise anti-national forces and narratives.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony of two-day long Festival of Libraries in New Delhi today, Mr Dhankhar said tat public libraries are quintessential to achieve informed citizenry. Mr Dhankhar said, the backbone of any human resource is knowledge and the conveyance of that is books.

The Vice President who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha said, Parliament is a temple where debate, discussion, and dialogue must take place and no one expects Parliament to be engaged in disturbance. He said, the representatives of people must function in national interest.

On the occasion, Mr. Dhankhar launched the Modernization Project of Delhi Public Library, Directory of Libraries in Delhi, Library Ranking Framework and Biblio-on-Demand service. He also received the first copy of Proscribed Literature Coffee Table book from Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi.

