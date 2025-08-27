AMU’s Centre for Distance and Online Education Launches New Facilities

Conducts First Online MBA Entrance Exam

ALIGARH, August 26

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), hosted a landmark event highlighting its expanding role in digital education and resource generation. The programme included the inauguration of an ICT-enabled studio, a new server room, and the successful conduct of the Centre’s first-ever online entrance examination for the MBA programme, a significant step in enhancing accessibility and flexibility for learners across India.

AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon, presided over the event, released the 2025–2026 Prospectus, and unveiled books authored by Dr. Abdur Razqiue, Dr. Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui, and Dr. Mohd. Atif Afzal.

Praising the Centre’s efforts, She said, “CDOE is not only opening new avenues of learning but also ensuring that AMU remains at the forefront of innovation in education. By embracing technology through initiatives like SWAYAM programmes and MOOCs, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), we are empowering students from diverse backgrounds to pursue quality higher education without barriers.”

“These efforts,” she added, “underscore AMU’s commitment to creating an inclusive and globally relevant learning environment, enabling the university to meet the evolving demands of modern education while fostering excellence and equity.”

Director Prof. Nafees Ahmed Ansari, in his welcome address, underlined the Centre’s growing reach, with 384 students from 21 countries enrolled in various programmes, and its successful implementation of undergraduate and postgraduate apprenticeship schemes. He commended the faculty for their dedication to integrating technology with pedagogy to meet emerging educational needs.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Armaan Rasool Faridi, while Dr. Anum Fatima conducted the proceedings.

AMU Concludes One-Month IRise Youth Skilling Programme in Agriculture

ALIGARH, August 26: A month-long “IRise: Youth Skilling Program in Agriculture,” jointly organized by the Department of Plant Protection, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Syngenta Foundation India, Pune, concluded today, equipping 50 rural youth with modern agricultural knowledge and skills.

The programme included classroom sessions and field training on advanced crop production techniques, plant protection, and value addition. Participants expressed their satisfaction with the training, highlighting the unique experience of observing live nematodes, insects, and microorganisms. Representing the trainees, Mr. Shubham Singh and Mr. Amir Junaid shared that the skills acquired would help them enhance productivity and income in their fields.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Chief Guest, Prof. Mohammad Shafiq Ansari, highlighted the importance of skill development in agriculture and encouraged participants to explore entrepreneurship opportunities, particularly in areas like apiculture.

Prof. R.U. Khan, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, praised the Department of Plant Protection for organizing the programme and urged the trainees to implement modern practices for sustainable agriculture.

Course Director, Prof. Mujeebur Rahman Khan, congratulated the participants for completing Phase-I of the training and advised them to use biofertilizers like rhizobium for pulses and Trichoderma for other crops, follow green manuring practices, and grow less water-intensive crops such as millets, pulses, and oilseeds. He thanked the Dean, the B.Sc. Coordinator, and the faculty, including Course Coordinator, Dr. Ziaul Haque, for their support.

Master trainers from Syngenta Foundation India, Mr. Rajinish Kumar and Mr. Devdas Chandra, expressed gratitude to AMU for providing infrastructure and resources. Prof. Mujeebur Rahman Khan extended thanks to the Chief Guest, Dean, Chairpersons of allied departments, Prof. Iqbal Ahmad (Department of Agricultural Microbiology), Prof. Z.R.R. Azad (Department of Post-Harvest Engineering & Technology), and Prof. Saba Khan (Department of Home Sciences) for their presence and encouragement. He also acknowledged the Syngenta Foundation India for sponsoring the programme.

AMU Senior Secondary School (Girls) Student Wins Gold in Roller Derby Championship 2025

ALIGARH, August 26: Sayeda Laiba Ali, a Class 11 (PCB stream) student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Senior Secondary School (Girls), clinched the gold medal at the Roller Derby Championship 2025, showcasing exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship.

Her outstanding achievement has brought laurels to the school and the entire AMU fraternity.

On this occasion, the Principal, Mrs. Naghma Irfan, felicitated Sayeda Laiba Ali and commended her for her dedication and perseverance. She remarked that such accomplishments not only reflect individual commitment but also inspire fellow students to excel in academics and co-curricular activities.

Physical education teachers and the school community also congratulated Sayeda Laiba Ali, calling her victory a source of motivation for all students, reaffirming that hard work and determination lead to success at the highest levels.