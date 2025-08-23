Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CAMPUS HEALTH

Addiction Treatment Facility Inaugurated at JNMCH, AMU

Aug 23, 2025

AMN / ALIGARH

 The Department of Psychiatry, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started a state-of-the-art Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at its Psychiatry OPD/IPD premises.

Established with the support of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), the facility aims to strengthen efforts against substance use disorders. It offers comprehensive de-addiction services, including outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) care, and free medications, with a special focus on alcohol and opioid use disorders.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Mohammad Habib Raza, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, and Principal, JNMC, as Chief Guest, and Prof. Syed Amjad Ali Rizvi, Medical Superintendent, JNMCH, as Guest of Honour. They commended the Department’s proactive approach and highlighted the importance of accessible de-addiction services.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Mohammed Reyazuddin, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry, expressed gratitude to the former Chairman, Principal, and the Ministry for their support, and acknowledged the pivotal role of Prof. Naima Khatoon, Vice Chancellor, in establishing the ATF. Dr Faisal Shaan outlined the facility’s services, emphasizing specialized OPD and IPD care and free treatment for alcohol and opioid use disorders.

The event featured the felicitation of newly appointed ATF staff, including five nursing staff, two counsellors, and one data manager, who will ensure quality patient care.

The event was hosted by Dr Shreya Agarwal and Dr Jitendra Kumar extended a vote of thanks.

Equipped with modern infrastructure and dedicated professionals, the ATF will provide evidence-based interventions, counselling, and rehabilitation. Services are available at OPD 8 from 8 AM to 3 PM, offering accessible care to patients and families, in line with AMU’s commitment to excellence in healthcare and community service.

