Saudi Arabia, UAE Cooperation Saves 7-Year-Old With Cross-Border Heart Transplant

Riyadh/Abu Dhabi:

In a landmark display of regional medical cooperation, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully transplanted a donor heart into a 7-year-old Saudi child suffering from end-stage heart failure. The organ was transported from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, after being donated by the family of a brain-dead patient.

The high-stakes procedure was made possible through collaboration between the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation and the UAE’s National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (HAYAT). Following regulatory approvals and donor family consent, the transplant operation was carried out within the critically narrow five-hour time window required for heart viability.

A Race Against Time

The process demanded precise medical and logistical coordination—beginning with organ retrieval in Abu Dhabi, followed by immediate air transfer to Riyadh, and concluding with rapid surgical preparations. The child, who had exhausted all treatment options including medication, respiratory support, and pacemaker implantation, had been placed on the urgent transplant list.

Doctors at KFSHRC confirmed that without the transplant, the child had no remaining alternatives for survival. “Every minute counted. Coordinating across borders was the only way to give this child a chance,” said hospital officials.

Beyond a Single Surgery

The success of this transplant highlights not only advanced surgical capabilities but also humanitarian cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in tackling life-threatening cases. The operation demonstrates how regional partnerships can overcome logistical challenges to deliver timely, specialized medical care.

A Leader in Complex Cardiac Care

KFSHRC has established itself among the world’s top cardiac centers, credited with pioneering milestones such as the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant and robotic artificial heart pump implantation without chest incision. These breakthroughs have positioned the hospital at the forefront of complex cardiac surgery.

The hospital’s global standing continues to rise: ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th worldwide among academic medical centers for two consecutive years, it has also been named the most valuable healthcare brand in the region by Brand Finance (2024). In addition, Newsweek included KFSHRC in both the World’s Best 250 Hospitals and the World’s Best Smart Hospitals lists for 2025.

A Beacon of Hope

For the young patient and his family, the transplant means a second chance at life. For the region, it stands as an example of how cross-border cooperation, advanced medical expertise, and swift action can transform outcomes in the most critical of cases.

Disclaimer: The information in this release is for public awareness only. Medical outcomes may vary, and patient details remain confidential.



