इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2020 06:04:26      انڈین آواز
AMU to have Pharmacy, Paramedical and Nursing College

AMN / Aligarh

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor’s diligent efforts have yielded the desired results as President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as the Visitor of AMU has approved the establishment of the Institute of Pharmacy, College of Nursing (by up gradation of Nursing School) and the Para Medical College in the university.

“We are in the process of hiring faculty members, 10 posts have been marked for the Para Medical College, while seven faculty members each for the College of Nursing and Institute of Pharmacy will soon be hired,” said Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

He informed that several diploma courses related to pharmacy, nursing and paramedical sciences will be upgraded to Bachelor in Science (BSc) degrees once the new institute and colleges are established.

