AMU Sanskrit Department Inaugurates Sanskrit Research Committee

Feb 28, 2025

Aligarh

The Department of Sanskrit, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), successfully organized the inaugural ceremony of the Sanskrit Research Committee, marking a significant step toward promoting Sanskrit research and academic discourse.

Prof. Sarika Varshneya, Chairperson, welcomed the guests, scholars, and researchers. Chief Guest Prof. Sami Akhtar, Dean, Faculty of Arts, highlighted the importance of Sanskrit studies in understanding India’s cultural and philosophical heritage. Special Guest Prof. Satya Prakash Sharma, former Chairperson, shared insights on the evolution of Sanskrit studies.

Prof. M. Shahul Hameed (Department of Hindi) and Prof. Rashmi Upadhyay (Department of History) encouraged research scholars. The event was attended by Dr. Hem Bala, Dr. Zafar Iftekhar, and Dr. Shagufta, reaffirming AMU’s commitment to Sanskrit scholarship.

