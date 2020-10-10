AMU: Al Sehat, Dawakhana retail outlet inaugurated

AMN / Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid-IPS inaugurated ‘Al Sehat’, a retail outlet of the Dawakhana Tibbiya College, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College and Hospital for the needs of patients reporting at the OPD.

“This is the second such retail sales outlet made operational. There are plans to open more outlets in other cities and places, where there is a demand for Unani medicines,” said Prof Abdul Mannan, Dean Faculty of Unani Medicine.

Prof Saud Ali Khan (Principal, Tibbiya College), Prof Salma Ahmed (Member-in-Charge, Dawakhana), Taufiq Ahmad (Officiating General Manager), Shariq Azam (Assitant Marketing Manager), Hkm Abdullah (Production Manager) and Anam Fatima (Personnel Officer) attended the function.