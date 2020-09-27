Reforms in United Nations is need of the hour: PM Modi
Amit Shah virtually inaugurates ‘Destination North East-2020’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today virtually inaugurated ‘Destination North East-2020’, a four-day event to highlight the Northeast region’s various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh and Chief Ministers of North Eastern States participated in the event via video conferencing.

During the inaugural session, the Union Home Minister said that India was incomplete without the North East. Mr Shah termed the unique culture of North-Eastern region as the ornament of Indian culture.

He said, Narendra Modi Government was focusing on infrasturcture development in the region and and in future it would be an important point of tourism in the world. He said, peace was crucial for development of the region and Government focussed on it along with building infrastructure.

In his address, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh said, golden age of north-east will begin post-COVID-19 and the region will be one of the favourite tourist and business destinations of India.

He said, North-East will be the New Engine of New India and the region will lead in making of New India.

Secretary NEC, Moses Chalai said the event is not only for the national audience but also for international. This aims to promote rich cultural heritage and resources of North East.

An array of cultural music and dance was showcased at the inaugural function for the four daylong online events held with the theme ‘The Emerging Delightful Destinations’.

The programme will also feature audio-visual presentation of the tourist spots of the States and the region, messages from State icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of handicraft, traditional fashion and local products.

There will be special messages from the state Chief Ministers and Tourism Ministers as well as cultural items of individual states and medley performances combining cultures of all the eight states.

The ‘Destination North East-2020’ is a calendar event of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region conceptualised with the objective of taking the northeastern region to other parts of the country and bringing them closer together in order to strengthen national integration.

