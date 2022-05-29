Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new international sports complex in Ahmedabad

AMN

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah laid a foundation stone for the new international sports complex in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city this evening. This ambitious project will be completed in the next 30 months in 20.39 acres of land at a cost of 631.77 crore rupees.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating the requisite funds for this ambitious project. He said that this world-class sports complex will boost the sports and athletics activities in the children and youngsters. He said that Sardar Patel Sports Complex near Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Motera and other such facilities will also help organize international sports events like Olympics in Ahmedabad. Mr. Shah said that the Gandhinagar Loksabha constituency represented by him will be the most developed constituency in the country by 2024.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke on this occasion. Home Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects in Godhra and Kheda districts earlier in the day.