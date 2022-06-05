FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jun 2022 04:35:47      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By


AMN / SPORTS DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games-2021’at Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs were present on the occasion along with thousands of sportspersons from different states.

Addressing the gathering at the grand sports festival Home Minister Amit Shah said, he has no hesitation in calling Haryana, the capital of sports. He said the whole country is proud of Haryana’s sportspersons who won maximum medals for the country in the international events including in Olympics. Mr.Shah said, Khelo India is a ladder to take the Indian players at centre stage.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India proud in every field in the last eight years and providing infrastructure for sports for sportspersons to concentrate on their games is part of that. Mr Shah said, the sports budget of the country was 866 crore rupees in 2014 which was increased to 1993 crore rupees in 2022. He said, it gave result, in Olympics, we had 2 medals in 2014 which increased to 7 in 2021 and Paralympics medals increased to 19 in 2021 from 4 in 2016. He also mentioned the progress in other international events. Union Home Minister lauded the Haryana Chief Minister for taking the state to new heights.

Mr. Shah said the Khelo India youth games will continue till 13th of June and the sportspersons will compete in 25 sports. He wished success to all the participants and gave a call to them to win medals for the country.

Earlier, the Home Minister accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of several projects. These include Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College at Yamunanagar, Government Medical College at Kaithal and construction of raw water supply channel by Haryana to the 2800 MW Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna.

Earlier addressing the event Minister of Youth Affairs and sports Anurag Thakur said, the sports infrastructure had developed tremendously in the country due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the sports facilities for players have increased manyfold. Mentioning his experience as a sportsman Mr.Thakur said, earlier there were minimum facilities for sportsmen. Now, there are 347 accredited sports academies. He said, Haryana is a land of champions which produced champions like Neeraj Chopra. He advised players to concentrate on their games and get victory.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh also addressed the event.

The entry of Jay and Vijay on Hum Hum theme song music followed by entry of regional mascot Dhakad, Torch relay and cultural presentation on Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav were the attractions of the gala evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart