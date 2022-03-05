FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 05:31:58      انڈین آواز

Amit Khatri disqualified in World Race Walking Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Amit Khatri

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 4 March : With four red cards  slapped on him, race walker Amit Khatri’s dream   of  finishing among top fine went up in smoke as  he was disqualified in U20  10km race in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat  (Oman) on Friday. 

If he had only three red cards in the race,  The Indian  would have earned a top 5 finish with a one-minute stay in the penalty zone.

Lying third behind two Chinese walkers at the start of the final kilometer, the 18-year-old stepped up the pace and shot into the lead. However, he also picked up three red cards in addition to the one shown to him earlier.

It was a heart break for him  since he was  close to winning a second medal on the world stage in six months but was left with a disqualification.

Despite the disqualification, Amit   moved up from 10th place after the opening kilometer and 11th place among a tight group of walkers at the halfway stage. 

Earlier, Reshma Patel finished 23rd in the U20 women’s 10km event in 53 minutes 10 seconds after doing well to stay with the leaders over the first 4km. The two yellow paddles from judges in the 3rd kilometer did not slow her down but the leaders pulled away from her after she got the first of her red cards just before the halfway mark.

The 17-year-old from Dehradun dropped more positions even before she was given a one-minute stop at the penalty zone for having drawn her third red card in the 9th kilometer.

The Allahabad-born girl will have learnt some lessons from the race which was on a loop of 1km with a long incline adding to the challenge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Khatri disqualified in World Race Walking Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 March : With four red cards  slapped on him, race walker Ami ...

Ramkumar, Bhambari give India 2-0 lead over Denmark in Davis Cup Tie

Harpal Singh Bedi Ramkumar Ramanathan overwhelmed lowly ranked Christian Sigsgaard while Yuki Bhambri accou ...

Yakshika, Vidhi  in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Yakshika and Vidhi  gave  power-packed performances to move into  the junior girls’ ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart