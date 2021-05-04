All centrally funded institutions asked to postpone offline examinations in May

AMN

Union Education Ministry has written to all centrally funded institutions to postpone their offline examinations scheduled in the month of May this year in view of COVID surge. In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare has urged the Institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May. The Online examinations may however continue as scheduled.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June. All Institutions have been asked to encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated and also ensure all possible help in every regard.