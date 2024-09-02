Air Marshal Tejinder Singh takes over as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff

AMN / NEW DELHI

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh took over as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force in New Delhi today. After the assumption of his new appointment, he paid homage to the bravehearts who gave the supreme sacrifice by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Air Marshal Tejinder is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on 13 June 1987.

He is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4500 hours of flying, an alumnus of Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College.

He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station, a premier Fighter Base and was Air Officer Commanding in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022.