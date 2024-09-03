Government approves procurement of 240 aero-engines for IAF’s Su-30 MKI aircraft

IAF fired the Brahmos air launched missile from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI AIRCRAFT

The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the proposal for the procurement of 240 aero-engines for the Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The approval was granted under the Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over 26,000 crore rupees, inclusive of all taxes and duties.

The Ministry of Defence said, the delivery of these aero-engines would begin after one year and be completed over a period of eight years. The engines will have an indigenous content of over 54 percent, enhanced due to the indigenisation of some key components or aero-engines. These engines will be manufactured at HAL’s Koraput division.

