Air India unveils first flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi International Airport

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 4:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Air India, India’s leading global airline, unveiled ‘The Maharaja Lounge’, its first flagship lounge, at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, creating a new benchmark in premium travel comfort and warm Indian hospitality.

Designed with subtle sophistication and thoughtful details, The Maharaja Lounge, made to the new branding and design philosophy of Air India, strikes a fine balance between heritage-inspired ambience and modern luxury. This lounge is the first among other such modern lounges that the airline plans to launch at airports around India and the world, as it elevates its customer experience. The lounge will be progressively opened to guests travelling in First and Business Class, Gold and Platinum Maharaja Club and eligible Star Alliance Gold members starting 16 February 2026.

Conceptualised by global design studio Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), The Maharaja Lounge features premium interiors with refined furnishings, ambient lighting, and a design language aligned with Air India’s refreshed branding. The design also establishes a deep-rooted connection with India through art pieces in the lounge which tell a unique story celebrating India’s rich culture and heritage.

The Maharaja Lounge features distinct zones tailored to different needs, offering serene spaces for relaxation or work alongside more vibrant areas for social engagement. Guests can select an environment aligned with their preference and mood, so they can always find a corner that feels just right.

Key spaces in the lounge include:

The Aviator’s Bar: The bar has a speakeasy vibe and a well-curated cellar of wines and whiskeys hand-picked for the discerning traveller. Its design draws inspiration from the historic 1932 flight from Karachi to Bombay by Mr. JRD Tata, with the ceiling replicated as the propeller of the first Puss Moth aircraft.

The bar has a speakeasy vibe and a well-curated cellar of wines and whiskeys hand-picked for the discerning traveller. Its design draws inspiration from the historic 1932 flight from Karachi to Bombay by Mr. JRD Tata, with the ceiling replicated as the propeller of the first Puss Moth aircraft. The Globetrotter’s Study: A haven for avid readers and working professionals, the Globetrotter’s Study is Air India’s answer to a working space. A serene and cozy nook, it has a curated book collection across fiction and non-fiction titles. With ample power outlets and high-speed connectivity, it’s an ideal spot for reading in quiet comfort or working while in transit.

A haven for avid readers and working professionals, the Globetrotter’s Study is Air India’s answer to a working space. A serene and cozy nook, it has a curated book collection across fiction and non-fiction titles. With ample power outlets and high-speed connectivity, it’s an ideal spot for reading in quiet comfort or working while in transit. Serenity Area: An enclosed area with a calming atmosphere, the Serenity Area is a space that accommodates individual recliners for guests to relax, rest, and rejuvenate.

An enclosed area with a calming atmosphere, the Serenity Area is a space that accommodates individual recliners for guests to relax, rest, and rejuvenate. Crystal Bar: The contemporary-luxury styled bar with subtle hints of traditional Indian motifs is the pièce de résistance in the ‘First Class’ lounge. Serving champagnes along with classic and signature cocktails, its crystal enclosures create a shimmering effect making it a picture-perfect location to raise a toast to luxury.

The contemporary-luxury styled bar with subtle hints of traditional Indian motifs is the pièce de résistance in the ‘First Class’ lounge. Serving champagnes along with classic and signature cocktails, its crystal enclosures create a shimmering effect making it a picture-perfect location to raise a toast to luxury. Tarmac view: The seating and dining sections of the ‘First Class’ lounge overlook the tarmac offering enchanting views of aircraft taking off and landing. The wholesome experience of ‘wine and dine with a view’ is perfect for plane-spotters and curious travellers alike.

The seating and dining sections of the ‘First Class’ lounge overlook the tarmac offering enchanting views of aircraft taking off and landing. The wholesome experience of ‘wine and dine with a view’ is perfect for plane-spotters and curious travellers alike. Sleep Suites: Guests travelling ‘First Class’ can indulge in pre-flight rest in our exclusive sleep suites crafted for restorative sleep.Imagine waking up relaxed to a fresh juice or a hot beverage before you take off.

Elevated dining

The Maharaja Lounge offers a curated and delightful dining experience for all guests, who can choose from a wide variety of Indian and international culinary delicacies including live cooking stations.

A unique ‘Beverage on Wheels’ service that takes inspiration from the traditional gueridon service allows guests to enjoy bespoke cocktail servings at their seats. Guests can also choose from a wide variety of cocktails curated by a special mixologist. Each cocktail has a unique story rooted in Indian culture, ingredients or Air India’s heritage seamlessly blending tradition and modern mixology.

Air India has also introduced an innovative ‘Tea Programme’ to pay homage to the most popular Indian beverage, where passengers can enjoy freshly brewed tea as per their preference along with assorted snacks and savouries on the side presented on an aesthetically pleasing tea trolley.

The Mail Service

In an attempt to create an immersive and thoughtful guest experience, exclusive Maharaja-designed postcards have been introduced which can be kept as souvenirs.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The Maharaja Lounge at Delhi airport is a significant milestone in our transformation journey. It is a tangible and proud representation of the ‘New Air India Experience’. We endeavour to set a benchmark in aviation hospitality, and this is just the beginning. Our strategic expansion plans include substantial investments to build more such platforms across countries that we fly to that will redefine luxury and comfort for our guests.”