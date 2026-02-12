Redefining comfort: Air India launches India’s exclusive Premium Economy experience

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 4:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Air India, India’s leading global airline, today unveiled a 360-degree campaign around its Premium Economy product that is today offered on 60% of its aircraft.

The campaign, called “The Premium you Deserve”, showcases India’s only Premium Economy, positioning it as more than a mere upgrade, and as a mindset that values priority, space, care and warmth.

Drawing from a recent customer survey, the campaign is built around the idea that comfort is no longer a luxury, but a reasonable expectation, even on short flights, both domestic and short-haul international. The survey reveals that Indian travellers are re-evaluating their priorities, with 80% saying that having a comfortable journey is more important than ever before; 87% believe that choosing comfort is not an indulgence, but practical. Moreover, 93% say in flight comfort impacts how they feel after landing and 60% don’t mind paying a little extra for more comfort even for short flights, be it domestic or short-haul international.

The insight at the heart of the campaign is simple yet powerful, reframing upgrade not as a luxury or splurge, but as something far more personal – a deserved experience.

The campaign, which will be rolled out across key touchpoints, showcases the sensory moments that signal comfort and care. From extra leg room to enhanced recline; from priority check-in to gourmet meals, the campaign highlights the array of benefits that Premium Economy has to offer. The narrative is calm, evocative, and focused on landing one clear thought: “It’s your place in the sky. It is The Premium You Deserve.” The campaign will run from 11 February to 31 March 2026.

Air India has recently completed the retrofit of its legacy narrowbody fleet, transforming the aircraft with three class cabins – luxurious seats in Business, extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and comfortable seats in Economy, offering wider choice to its guests.

Now, Air India is in the process of retrofitting its widebody aircraft, with the first legacy B787-8 aircraft rejoining the fleet post retrofit in March 2026. All 26 B787-8 aircraft in the fleet will complete their retrofit by mid-2027 while retrofit of B777 aircraft will begin in 2027 and be completed in 2028.

The airline also recently unveiled ‘The Maharaja Lounge’, its first flagship lounge, at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, a showcase of the New Air India Experience, all this signalling that ‘Change is in the air, and on the ground.

As Air India continues its transformation journey, the Premium Economy campaign reflects a broader brand shift, one that prioritises thoughtfulness over overt luxury, and positions comfort as something earned, meaningful and deeply human.

The campaign will be featured across multiple platforms, including Print, TV, strategic outdoor spaces, and digital channels such as YouTube, OTT platforms, Meta, Uber, Spotify, and during the T20 World Cup.

