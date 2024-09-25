AIIMS Delhi sign MoU with tech company to establish centre for robotic-assisted surgery

AMN

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and a technology company, Intuitive, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an innovative new training centre for robotic-assisted surgery. The AIIMS da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery training centre will focus on equipping surgeons and care teams with the skills and technology to perform robotic-assisted surgery across specialties, including urology, genecology, general surgery, and more.

Director of AIIMS, Dr. Srinivas, said that the institution has a pool of experienced robotic surgeons who will mentor and train new surgeons nationwide. He added that this centre will play a crucial role in advancing surgical skills and elevating patient care standards across India.

Department of Surgery, Professor DR. V K Bansal said that with this MoU, AIIMS-New Delhi has all the platforms for training in robotic surgery. He said that the surgeons of the institution and outsiders will avail the facility to learn robotic assisted surgery.