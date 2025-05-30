Blending Faith and Futurism: AI Enhances the Hajj Experience

As millions of people prepare to converge on Islam’s holiest site for the 1446 AH Hajj season, Saudi authorities have introduced a sophisticated series of technological systems designed to enhance the management of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, writes Asad Mirza

Millions of pilgrims have started congregating at the Holy Mosque in Makkah and will visit the nearby pilgrimage sites in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, shortly. The dauting task of managing millions of people and ensure their safety and security becomes the paramount concern of the Saudi government. As of May 26, 2025, over one million international pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, with Saudi officials announcing that 1,070,000 pilgrims have arrived by that date. India’s quota for Hajj in 2025 is 175,025, with the Ministry of Minority Affairs managing arrangements for the bulk of this quota.

In fact, to make the pilgrimage smoother and safer for the pilgrims, the Saudi government has taken many innovative steps, in the recent years to manage the surging crowds besides helping them in the searing heat.

This year, the latest innovation to be adopted by the Hajj organisers is the induction of an AI-powered robot at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, offering real-time religious guidance in 11 languages, marking a significant fusion of tradition and technology as millions of pilgrims prepare for Hajj.

In a groundbreaking move blending tradition with modern technology, Saudi Arabia has introduced the AI-powered Manara Robot to assist pilgrims at Makkah’s Grand Mosque. The robot offers real-time religious guidance in various languages, epitomising the kingdom’s strategy to merge age-old practices with cutting-edge technology. This initiative not only highlights the significance of Hajj but also showcases Saudi Arabia’s commitment to improving the pilgrimage experience.

The introduction of the Manara Robot at Makkah’s Grand Mosque represents a pivotal moment in religious technology. According to Saudi news agency, SPA, this AI-driven robot is equipped to provide real-time religious guidance to pilgrims from diverse linguistic backgrounds. Supporting 11 languages, including Arabic, English, Urdu, Bengali, and Malay, it serves a wide array of the global Muslim community. These capabilities ensure that language barriers do not hinder the spiritual journey of pilgrims who travel from all corners of the world.

At the heart of its functionality, the robot utilises a comprehensive database of religious rulings, known as Fatwas, to address frequently asked questions about Sharia-related matters. This feature underscores the robot’s role as an intelligent reference for religious inquiries. For more complex questions beyond the database’s scope, the robot facilitates direct video calls with qualified scholars, thereby maintaining the sanctity and accuracy of religious teachings.

The Manara Robot is designed with Islamic decorative motifs, reflecting the architectural elegance of the Two Holy Mosques. It boasts a 21-inch touchscreen, high-resolution cameras, and a 5G wireless network, ensuring seamless interaction and navigation within the mosque. This harmonious blend of cultural heritage and advanced engineering sets a new standard for integrating technology into religious practices.

Additionally, to ensure smart crowd management ground sensors and gate readers have been installed at key mosque entry points to facilitate real-time monitoring of pedestrian flow, ensuring the smooth movement of worshippers.

AI-powered surveillance systems play a vital role in detecting potential congestion areas, allowing authorities to redirect movement and prevent overcrowding. This proactive approach not only enhances safety but also preserves the sanctity of the pilgrimage by minimising disruptions.

The Manara Robot is not an isolated endeavour but rather part of a larger national push towards adopting robotics and AI. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia unveiled “Sara,” the country’s first humanoid robot, capable of conversing in both Arabic and English. Sara is designed to represent the Kingdom’s cultural and social values through AI-driven interactions.

To make the pilgrims’ journey outside the Holy Mosque, more comfortable, over 84,000 square metres of roads in Arafat have now been paved with locally sourced recycled materials that reflect up to 40% more sunlight, helping reduce surface temperatures by about 12°C, reports SPA.

This cooling effect supports reduced energy use, cuts air pollution, and improves heat management in urban areas. Another major highlight is a 4,000-metre cooled pedestrian path leading to Mount Arafat. Constructed with advanced paving that minimises vibrations, the path significantly improves mobility for people with disabilities and their companions.

The project also incorporates flexible rubber asphalt, which now covers 16,000 square metres — a 33% increase. This material, used between Namira Mosque and Arafat Train Station, enhances shock absorption, safety, and comfort, especially for elderly pilgrims.

To further enrich the pilgrim experience, a 1,200-metre green corridor has been developed. It includes trees, mist-cooling systems, and water fountains, in partnership with the Abdulrahman Fakieh Charitable Foundation.

This expansion into robotics signifies Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing cultural engagement and religious services through technological advancements. These initiatives align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to diversify the economy and modernise society by leveraging cutting-edge technology.

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in AI and robotics, the implications for both cultural and economic landscapes are profound. The nation is poised to emerge as a leader in technological integration within religious contexts, setting a precedent for others to follow.

The introduction of the Manara Robot at Mecca’s Grand Mosque is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s innovative spirit, merging the sacred with the technological. As millions of pilgrims prepare for Hajj, this robot symbolises a new era of religious practice, one that respects tradition while embracing progress. As we reflect on these advancements, the question remains: How will technology further transform religious experiences worldwide in the years to come?

Hopefully, such innovative technology might be used at various other events globally, both religious and social, for example, in India it could be installed at Vaishno Devi Mandir, Tirupati Balai and other temples which witness huge crowds on festive occasions, besides the Vatican City, where recently during the 2025 papal conclave, a large crowd estimated at 45,000 gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, a rather small area.

(Asad Mirza is a New Delhi-based senior commentator on national, international, defence and strategic affairs, environmental issues, an interfaith practitioner, and a media consultant.)