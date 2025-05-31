Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, says Macron

May 31, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday said that France could harden its position on Israel if it continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza, He reiterated that Paris was committed to a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“The humanitarian blockade is creating a situation that is untenable on the ground,” Macron said at a joint press conference in Singapore with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“And so, if there is no response that meets the humanitarian situation in the coming hours and days, obviously, we will have to toughen our collective position,” Macron said, adding that France may consider applying sanctions against Israeli settlers.

“But I still hope that the government of Israel will change its stance and that we will finally have a humanitarian response”.

Under growing international pressure, Israel partially ended an 11-week long aid blockade on Gaza last week, allowing a limited amount of relief to be delivered under a system that has been heavily criticised.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia dismisses Pak media reports of Moscow’s plans to expand economic ties with Islamabad

May 31, 2025
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Blending Faith and Futurism: AI Enhances the Hajj Experience

May 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Shoot me, Bury me here’: Hasina’s final defiance before she fled Bangladesh

May 30, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

“آلو: ہر دسترخوان کی جان، عالمی دن پر شاندار خراجِ تحسین”

31 May 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अंतरराष्ट्रीय आलू दिवस पर भारत सहित दुनिया भर में उत्सव

31 May 2025 12:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Global Tribute to the Mighty Aloo: International Potato Day Observed

31 May 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia dismisses Pak media reports of Moscow’s plans to expand economic ties with Islamabad

31 May 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!