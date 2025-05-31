France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday said that France could harden its position on Israel if it continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza, He reiterated that Paris was committed to a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“The humanitarian blockade is creating a situation that is untenable on the ground,” Macron said at a joint press conference in Singapore with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“And so, if there is no response that meets the humanitarian situation in the coming hours and days, obviously, we will have to toughen our collective position,” Macron said, adding that France may consider applying sanctions against Israeli settlers.

“But I still hope that the government of Israel will change its stance and that we will finally have a humanitarian response”.

Under growing international pressure, Israel partially ended an 11-week long aid blockade on Gaza last week, allowing a limited amount of relief to be delivered under a system that has been heavily criticised.