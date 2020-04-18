Agriculture Minister launches Kisan Rath Mobile App

AMN / NEW DELHI

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today launched Kisan Rath Mobile App to facilitate transportation of foodgrains and perishables during lockdown. This mobile application is developed by the National Informatics Centre to facilitate farmers and traders in searching transport vehicles for movement of Agriculture and Horticulture produce.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tomar said that agricultural activities have to go on amidst the lockdown. He said, concessions have been given to the Agriculture sector on directions of the Prime Minister. He said, Kisan Rath’ App will greatly facilitate farmers, FPOs and Cooperatives in the country to have the choice to find a suitable transport facility to transfer their agriculture produce from farm gate to markets.

Transportation of agri produce is critical and indispensable component of supply chain. The Mobile Application named “Kisan Rath” facilitates Farmers and Traders in identifying right mode of transportation for movement of farm produce ranging from foodgrain, Fruits and Vegetables, oil seeds, spices, fiber crops, flowers, bamboo and coconuts.

Transportation will become easier with this app as it will help farmers and traders for transporting produce from farm gate to mandi and mandi to mandi all over the country. The App will also facilitates traders in transportation of perishable commodities by Refrigerated vehicles. This Mobile App will be made available in eight languages in Android version initially, and is ready for pan-India use.