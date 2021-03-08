Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2021 03:25:16      انڈین آواز

AGP announces 1st list of 8 candidates for Assam elections

AMN

Assam Gana Parishad, AGP has announced the first list of 8 candidates for assembly elections in Assam. Party President Atul Bora will contest from Bokakhat and Executive President Keshab Mahanta will fight from Kaliabor seat. The party has given ticket to Prithiraj Rabha at Tezpur seat replacing former party President Brindaban Goswami.

The party would contest in 26 seats in alliance with the BJP and UPPL. The Assam Jatiya Parishad has also announced the second list of the party with 50 candidate names. The first list had the name of 18 candidates.

SPORTS

Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon titles but fail to qualify for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 7 March : Ace runners  Srinu Bugatha  and Sudha Singh  expectedly clinche ...

Boxing: Manish Kaushik lone gold winners, 8 others failed in their Summit Clashes at Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Manish Kaushik was the only gold medal winner as eight other Indian Pugilist ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

