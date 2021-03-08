AGP announces 1st list of 8 candidates for Assam elections

AMN

Assam Gana Parishad, AGP has announced the first list of 8 candidates for assembly elections in Assam. Party President Atul Bora will contest from Bokakhat and Executive President Keshab Mahanta will fight from Kaliabor seat. The party has given ticket to Prithiraj Rabha at Tezpur seat replacing former party President Brindaban Goswami.

The party would contest in 26 seats in alliance with the BJP and UPPL. The Assam Jatiya Parishad has also announced the second list of the party with 50 candidate names. The first list had the name of 18 candidates.