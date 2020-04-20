Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2020 10:35:45      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

After Goa, Manipur becomes Coronavirus-free

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A day after Goa became first COVID-19 free state in India, Manipur has also become free from the deadly disease. The coastal state of Goa had a total of seven positive cases, of whom six had travel history and one was the brother of a positive patient. This makes Goa the first green State in the country with no case of coronavirus being reported from April 3.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has informed on Twitter that both the patients in the state, who were earlier declared coronavirus infected, have fully recovered and tested negative for the infection.

The 65-year-old second patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamudddin. The first case in the state was that of a 23-year-old woman who had returned from the UK.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted Sunday evening.

Manipur becomes second state after Goa to become coronavirus-free in India.

According to the Union Home Ministry notification regarding relaxations in the lockdown, which has come effect from Monday, both the states can start their business activities while following the mandatory safety protocol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!