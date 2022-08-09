FreeCurrencyRates.com

09 Aug 2022

After 2 years Muharram observed in open air in Uttar Pradesh

Staff Reporter

Yaum-e-Ashura Muharram is being observed across the Uttar Pradesh today with due solemnity and sanctity. Processions are being carried out after gap of 2 years.

Lakhs of Muslims mourned in various cities on the day of Ashura to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala. Slogan of Ya Hussain reverberated on the streets of lucknow. Main procession started from Victoria Street and thousands thronged for ritual mourning which included Nauhakhwani, matam and performance of Seenazani. In Jaunpur, Bareily, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, large number of processions were taken out and different style of colorful Tazias, a replica of Tomb of Imam Hussain were seen.

Heavy security arrangements are in place at the sensitive areas of different districts. Police is keeping an eye over the situation with the help of cctv cameras, drone cameras and body cams along with regular monitoring social media. Apart from the regular police force, battalions of Centra forces, provincial armed constabulary and RAF have also been deployed in sensitive areas.

