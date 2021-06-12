Afghanistan: Seven people killed in two blasts

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two blasts in buses killed seven people in western Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. According to the Police, the explosions took place in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians. Kabul’s Police Spokesman Basir Mujahid added that six people have also been wounded. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks.

Violence has been rising as foreign forces withdraw from the country by 11th of September and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan Government and insurgent Taliban have slowed.

The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks from the Islamic State militant group. In May, an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left around 80, mostly school girls, dead.