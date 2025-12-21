The Indian Awaaz

Afghanistan to introduce Unani System of Medicine with India’s Support

Dec 21, 2025

Staff Reporter /New Delhi

Unani medicine has been officially introduced in Afghanistan following sustained efforts by Dr Obaidullah Beg, International Coordinator of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress (AIUTC), and a new understanding between the governments of India and Afghanistan in the medical sector.

In a statement, the AIUTC thanked both governments for facilitating the initiative. AIUTC National President Prof Mushtaq Ahmad and Secretary General Dr Syed Ahmad Khan jointly welcomed the development, saying that the Government of India’s move would further strengthen and promote the growth of the Unani system of medicine.

Dr Beg expressed gratitude to the Government of India, particularly Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, for opening a new chapter for Unani medicine in Afghanistan. He said the initiative reflects India’s commitment to traditional systems of healthcare.

A high-level Afghan delegation led by Public Health Minister Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali recently visited New Delhi to finalise cooperation. The delegation included officials from the Afghan Ministry of Public Health — Abdullah Israili, Fazal Rabi Karimi, Syed Mohammad Ibrahim Khel, Syed Haroon Azad, Khalid Ahmad Mohammad Aqa, Saifutullah Deobandi and Mujib-ur-Rehman Aftab.

Under the agreement, Unani research will be initiated in Afghanistan, while Afghan students will be provided free education in Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses in India.

Dr Beg said the agreement would significantly benefit practitioners and followers of Unani medicine, strengthen the system further, and help promote it in other countries as well.

