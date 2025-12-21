CBI Arrests Lt Col In Bribery Case, Rs 2.36 Crore Cash Seized

According to CBI, Deepak Sharma allegedly demanded and accepted bribes to provide undue favours to certain firms engaged in defence manufacturing and exports.



Inder Vashisth / New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Lieutenant Colonel Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted as Diplomatic Planning Officer in the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence, in connection with a bribery and criminal conspiracy case, officials said.

The agency said Sharma was caught red-handed on December 18 while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh, following specific source inputs.

According to the CBI spokesperson a case has been registered against Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer, International Cooperation and Exports, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, his wife Col Kajal Bali, CO, 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and others, including a Dubai based company, on charges of criminal conspiracy and bribery etc.

The bribe was reportedly delivered by Vinod Kumar on behalf of a private firm involved in defence production and exports, including overseas dealings.

According to the CBI, the officer is a habitual offender who had been indulging in corrupt practices and conspiring with representatives of private companies to push their interests in defence manufacturing and export matters in return for illegal gratification.

The probe agency further alleged that Rajeev Yadav and Ravjeet Singh, linked to a Bengaluru-based company, were managing the operations of the accused firm and were in constant touch with Sharma to seek favours through illegal means from various government departments and ministries.

Searches carried out at multiple locations in Delhi, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Bengaluru and Jammu led to the recovery of the ₹3 lakh bribe amount from Sharma’s Delhi residence. In addition, cash totalling ₹2.36 crore was seized from his premises, including ₹10 lakh allegedly linked to bribe payments.

The CBI also seized several incriminating documents and digital evidence. Searches at the officer’s Delhi residence continued late into the evening, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.