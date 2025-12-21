Delhi Police Grapples with Acute Staff Shortage; Over 9,200 Posts Vacant

Inder Vashisth/ NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police is facing an acute shortage of personnel, with a total of 9,248 posts lying vacant across ranks ranging from Constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The total sanctioned strength of the Delhi Police stands at 92,044, according to information shared by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP Prakash Chik Baraik.

As per the data available up to November 30, 2025, the rank-wise sanctioned strength includes:

Commissioner of Police – 1; Special CP – 11; Joint CP – 22; Additional CP – 20; DCP/Additional DCP – 60; Additional DCP (JAG) – 54; ACP – 346; Inspector – 1,453; Sub-Inspector – 8,087; Assistant Sub-Inspector – 7,320; Head Constable – 23,724; and Constable – 50,946, taking the total to 92,044.

The corresponding vacancies are reported as:

DCP/Additional DCP – 13; Additional DCP (JAG) – 15; ACP – 125; Inspector – 108; Sub-Inspector – 1,039; Assistant Sub-Inspector – 300; Head Constable – 3,057; and Constable – 4,591, amounting to a total of 9,248 vacant posts.

Mr. Rai told the House that vacancies in the force are a dynamic process, arising due to factors such as retirements, promotions, and resignations. He added that filling up these posts is a continuous exercise, with vacancies regularly notified to recruiting agencies. Appointments are made after completing the prescribed recruitment process, which includes written examinations, physical tests, and medical examinations.