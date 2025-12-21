Protecting Minority Rights Key to Viksit Bharat, Say Speakers at AMU Seminar

AMN / Aligarh

With a call to place minority rights at the heart of India’s development journey, The Noble Support Foundation organised a seminar on Minorities Rights Day at the Cultural Hall of Maulana Azad Library, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), focusing on the theme “Socio-Economic Gaps and Policy: Bridging Inequalities for Viksit Bharat.” The event brought together academics, scholars, and students to deliberate on how inclusive policies and social justice can pave the way for a truly developed India.

Speakers at the seminar underlined the importance of safeguarding minority rights, addressing socio-economic disparities, and fostering inclusive growth as essential pillars for building a developed India.

Prof. Mirza Asmer Beg of the Department of Political Science elaborated on the concept of minorities, stressing that the protection of minority rights is vital for social harmony, justice, and national unity. He also addressed common misconceptions around the term “minority,” noting that across different historical moments and socio-political contexts, any community may find itself in a minority position, highlighting the fluid and relational nature of the concept.

Prof. Mohammad Rizwan Khan spoke on the historical and contemporary status of AMU as a minority educational institution and its crucial role in empowering marginalised communities through education. He called for critical self-introspection within minority groups, urging them to see themselves not merely as vulnerable sections but as a democratic strength. He observed that no democracy can be complete without the full realisation of minority rights and said that Viksit Bharat 2047 aims to mark a civilisational milestone in India’s journey.

Prof. Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi highlighted the enduring presence and significant contributions of minorities since Independence. He drew attention to constitutional safeguards and policy measures for their protection and presented a historical overview of minority discourse in Indian politics, referring to the roles of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in strengthening the constitutional foundations of minority rights.

The seminar began with a welcome address by Faizur Rehman Sherwani, who introduced the theme and emphasised the importance of recognising minorities as an integral part of India’s democratic fabric.

The programme was attended by several distinguished guests, including Prof. Vibha Sharma (MIC, Public Relations Office), Prof. Iffat Asgar (Deputy Proctor), Prof. Nishat Fatima (Librarian, Maulana Azad Library), Prof. Naseem Ahmad (former Chairman, Department of Social Work), Dr. Syed Kaleem Afrough (University Polytechnic), Dr. Mohammad Tahir, Dr. Mohammad Arif, Dr. Qurratul Aein Ali, Dr. Sadaf (Centre for Food Technology), Dr. Rashid Imran (Assistant Proctor), and Dr. Mojahid Ali Khan (Assistant Dean, Students’ Welfare), among others.

The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Mohammad Azeem Khan, President of The Noble Support Foundation, who expressed gratitude to the speakers, guests, participants, volunteers, and the university authorities for supporting a meaningful dialogue on minority rights and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The proceedings were conducted by Ayman. Members and volunteers of The Noble Support Foundation, including Kamrul Hussain (Vice President), Mohd Anash, Salman, Faiz, Dua Rashidi, Affan, Uroos, Shubham, Zulkif, Anees, Irshad, Nadeem Gauhar, Tittu Kumar, Arsh, and others, played a key role in ensuring the successful organisation of the seminar.