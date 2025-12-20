Press Club of India Condemns Attacks on Bangladeshi Media

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Press Club of India (PCI) has expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the recent violent attacks, vandalism and arson targeting the offices of Bangladeshi dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, along with the harassment of veteran journalist Nurul Kabir, President of the Editors’ Council and Editor of New Age.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the PCI said that since the Interim Government took over in Bangladesh, more than 100 journalists have been arrested on murder charges and are currently behind bars without trial. The PCI demanded their immediate release.

Emphasising that independent and responsible journalism is a cornerstone of any democratic society, the PCI stated that violence, intimidation and harassment aimed at silencing the media are unacceptable and run contrary to media freedom, constitutional rights to free expression, and the rule of law.

The PCI also called for the perpetrators of the attacks to be identified and brought to justice through a fair, impartial and speedy investigation.