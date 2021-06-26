Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah meet US Defence Secretary at Pentagon

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin at the Pentagon last night. Afghan leaders are also scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The visit comes amid the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Ghani and Abdullah are likely to discuss how the United States and Afghanistan will continue to work together in the future. Biden had earlier announced that the US will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby in a statement said that during the visit of Afghan leaders, Secretary Austin will emphasize the United States’ enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan and to the department’s goal of ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the US homeland.