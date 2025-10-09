Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on week-long visit to India

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 9:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived today in the New Delhi for a week-long visit. It is the first visit by any top Afghan diplomat since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said, Mr. Muttaqi has been granted an exemption by the United Nations Security Council Committee for travel to New Delhi. Muttaqi’s visit to India will conclude on 16th of this month.

During his visit, Muttaqi is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The visit had been planned a few weeks ago but was delayed as Muttaqi initially did not receive a travel exemption from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the UNSC Committee had granted the exemption, enabling Muttaqi’s travel to India.

“We have been having conversation with the interim government in Afghanistan. You would have seen the Telecon that had taken place some time back between External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister Muttaqi. As also we’ve had conversation between the Joint Secretary in charge and his counterparts in the Afghan side. Recently, when the earthquake happened the same day we were able to transport relief material to Kunar province, and subsequently we sent more relief material via Chabahar. So you know, as I told you that we will keep you updated with the developments that will happen in regard to the visit”, Jaiswal said in a press briefing on October 3.

Humanitarian assistance and infrastructure development in Afghanistan are expected to be key points of discussion. Jaiswal noted India’s prompt response to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, saying, “On the day of the earthquake, we were able to transport relief material to Kunar province, and subsequently sent more aid via Chabahar.”