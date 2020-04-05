Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
Afghan forces arrest leader of IS in connection with Gurudwara attack
France to begin clinical trials to treat Coronavirus illness
COVID-19: 14 new confirmed cases recorded, number of confirmed cases rise to 122 in Gujarat
Power Ministry: Adequate arrangements to handle grid stability during lights-out event
Afghan forces have arrested the leader of the country’s Islamic State group affiliate and the mastermind behind the attack on a gurudwara last month that killed 25 worshippers.

Authorities said that Aslam Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, was arrested along with 19 other men in a complex operation. Farooqi was the mastermind behind an IS-claimed attack on the Gurdwara in Kabul.

Known as Islamic State in the Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghan IS branch has been on its back foot in recent months following continued operations by US forces and separately by the Taliban.

