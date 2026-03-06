Afghan authorities say Taliban forces killed 30 Pakistani soldiers during clashes along border

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 6:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghan authorities have said that Taliban forces killed 30 Pakistani soldiers during clashes that erupted along the Durand Line border. Taliban defence ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarazmi said the fighting took place in the Shorabak district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, where Taliban fighters captured a Pakistani military outpost. He said that Taliban forces destroyed the outpost with explosives after they captured the post during the clashes. Khwarazmi claimed that 30 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the fighting, including 20 who were deployed to reinforce the outpost. He stated that Taliban fighters captured five Pakistani military posts in the Dand Patan area of Paktia and entered posts Top Sar Khwuch Karam and Anzerki Sar. On March 3, Afghan authorities said that their forces carried out retaliatory strikes on Pakistani military bases following recent air raids by the Pakistan Air Force inside Afghanistan. The Afghan defence ministry said its forces targeted several key military locations near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, including areas linked to Kabul, the Ali-Sher district in Khost, Jalalabad and Kandahar. According to Afghan officials, their forces have captured multiple Pakistani military posts in Kandahar province, specifically in the Spin Boldak and Shorabak districts.