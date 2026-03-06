The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Afghan authorities say Taliban forces killed 30 Pakistani soldiers during clashes along border

Mar 6, 2026

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 6:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghan authorities have said that Taliban forces killed 30 Pakistani soldiers during clashes that erupted along the Durand Line border. Taliban defence ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarazmi said the fighting took place in the Shorabak district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, where Taliban fighters captured a Pakistani military outpost. He said that Taliban forces destroyed the outpost with explosives after they captured the post during the clashes. Khwarazmi claimed that 30 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the fighting, including 20 who were deployed to reinforce the outpost. He stated that Taliban fighters captured five Pakistani military posts in the Dand Patan area of Paktia and entered posts Top Sar Khwuch Karam and Anzerki Sar. On March 3, Afghan authorities said that their forces carried out retaliatory strikes on Pakistani military bases following recent air raids by the Pakistan Air Force inside Afghanistan. The Afghan defence ministry said its forces targeted several key military locations near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, including areas linked to Kabul, the Ali-Sher district in Khost, Jalalabad and Kandahar. According to Afghan officials, their forces have captured multiple Pakistani military posts in Kandahar province, specifically in the Spin Boldak and Shorabak districts.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Dhaka, Delhi optimistic about expanding bilateral ties

Mar 6, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CBSE Cancels Class 10 Exams in West Asia

Mar 6, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and Venezuela Agree to Re-establish Diplomatic Relations

Mar 6, 2026

You missed

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Congress Delegation Condoles Demise of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

6 March 2026 7:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Dhaka, Delhi optimistic about expanding bilateral ties

6 March 2026 7:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Middle East tensions raise economic concerns for Bangladesh

6 March 2026 7:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CBSE Cancels Class 10 Exams in West Asia

6 March 2026 7:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments