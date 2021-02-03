Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Aero India show begins in Bengaluru

Defence Minister emphasises on India’s growing presence in designing and developing indigenous weapon systems

AMN / Bengaluru

Aero India, Asia’s biggest show was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru today. Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Union minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda, Chiefs of three defence services and senior officials from the Department of Defence Production graced the occasion. Speaking during the inaugural function, the Defence Minister pointed at India’s growing presence in the area of designing and developing indigenous weapon systems and platforms for our defence forces. He invited original equipment manufacturers and agencies engaged in maintenance, repair and overhaul to meet the growing civil aviation sector in the country. He added that India has jumped 14 positions to occupy 63rd position in the ranking of ease of doing business. The Minister called upon investors to tie up with Indian firms to launch a manufacturing facility in India.

Saying that the goal is to achieve a turnover of 1,75,000 crore rupees in aerospace and defence production by 2024, the Minister said that India today has the potential to export indigenous platforms. It is a journey, he stressed, from Make in India to Make for the world. Mr Singh said that India is strong enough to protect its territorial integrity and no attempts to change the status quo at the borders will be tolerated. He also said, befitting reply will be given to those involved in state-sponsored terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. He said, the Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar.

SPORTS

Badminton: India Open to be held in May, Domestic tournaments to resume in April with revamped structure

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India Open, one of the prestigious tournaments in the badminton calendar and ...

India dominate First Asian Online Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi World number four Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar Kynan Chenai and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

