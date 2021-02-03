Aero India show begins in Bengaluru

Defence Minister emphasises on India’s growing presence in designing and developing indigenous weapon systems

AMN / Bengaluru

Aero India, Asia’s biggest show was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru today. Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Union minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda, Chiefs of three defence services and senior officials from the Department of Defence Production graced the occasion. Speaking during the inaugural function, the Defence Minister pointed at India’s growing presence in the area of designing and developing indigenous weapon systems and platforms for our defence forces. He invited original equipment manufacturers and agencies engaged in maintenance, repair and overhaul to meet the growing civil aviation sector in the country. He added that India has jumped 14 positions to occupy 63rd position in the ranking of ease of doing business. The Minister called upon investors to tie up with Indian firms to launch a manufacturing facility in India.

Saying that the goal is to achieve a turnover of 1,75,000 crore rupees in aerospace and defence production by 2024, the Minister said that India today has the potential to export indigenous platforms. It is a journey, he stressed, from Make in India to Make for the world. Mr Singh said that India is strong enough to protect its territorial integrity and no attempts to change the status quo at the borders will be tolerated. He also said, befitting reply will be given to those involved in state-sponsored terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. He said, the Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar.