Administrative Council in J&K approves proposal of Jal Shakti Department to create 19 posts in J&KWRRA

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Jal Shakti Department to create 19 posts in J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority (J&KWRRA) to enhance its efficacy.

The new posts created include a Ground Water Scientist, an Agriculture Scientist, 2 Superintendent Engineers, 3 Executive Engineers, 4 Assistant Engineers, 5 Junior Engineers, 2 Senior Assistants, and a Junior Assistant. Pertinently, being a statutory body, J&KWRRA is responsible for regulating water resources within the territorial jurisdiction of J&K, ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation, and utilization of these resources, and fixing the rates for use of water.

